Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves 1.02%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $59.55, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 15.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.08 billion, up 106.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $81.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.64% and +71.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pfizer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.78, so we one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

