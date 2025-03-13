Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Pfizer (PFE) standing at $25.60, reflecting a -0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.96%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 0.94% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.99 billion, down 5.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $63.2 billion, indicating changes of -4.5% and -0.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. Right now, Pfizer possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Pfizer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

It's also important to note that PFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

