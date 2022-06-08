Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $53.47, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 9.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.31 billion, up 54.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $106.14 billion, which would represent changes of +51.36% and +30.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.46.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

