Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $52.89, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 6.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $28.48 billion, up 50.06% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $105.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.55% and +28.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pfizer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.02, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.