Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $37.80, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.07% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.86% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.27 billion, down 3.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $48.22 billion, which would represent changes of -3.73% and -6.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% lower. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.23.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 3.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

