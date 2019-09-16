Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.22 billion, down 8.07% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $50.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.39% and -4.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

