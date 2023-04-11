Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves 0.14%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $41.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.25 billion, down 32.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $68.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.96% and -31.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.67, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

