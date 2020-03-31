Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $32.66, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, down 32.94% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $46.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.08% and -10.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.84.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

