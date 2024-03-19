Pfizer (PFE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $27.63, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 0.36% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.13% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pfizer in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 54.47% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.2 billion, down 22.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $60.03 billion, which would represent changes of +20.11% and +2.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.16.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.72 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

