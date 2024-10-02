Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $28.61, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 1.31% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking a 470.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.44 billion, indicating a 16.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $61.42 billion, indicating changes of +42.39% and +5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Right now, Pfizer possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.

It's also important to note that PFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.