Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Pfizer (PFE) closed the latest trading day at $27.66, indicating a -1.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 32.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.21 billion, indicating a 3.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $60.66 billion, which would represent changes of +29.35% and +3.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.38, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.