Pfizer (PFE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Pfizer (PFE) ended the recent trading session at $26.86, demonstrating a -1.61% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.52% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.55% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.77, showcasing a 16.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.83 billion, indicating a 0.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $61.01 billion, indicating changes of -7.76% and -2.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.66 for its industry.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

