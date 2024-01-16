Pfizer (PFE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw Pfizer (PFE) ending at $28.32, denoting a -1.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 6.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 115.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.26 billion, down 41.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Currently, Pfizer is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Pfizer is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.75. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.51.

One should further note that PFE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

