Pfizer (PFE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $33.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.27% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 66.85% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.52 billion, down 35.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $66.32 billion, indicating changes of -49.39% and -33.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. As of now, Pfizer holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.98 of its industry.

It's also important to note that PFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

