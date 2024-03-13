Pfizer (PFE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Pfizer (PFE) ended the recent trading session at $28.22, demonstrating a +0.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 3.86% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.56, reflecting a 54.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.2 billion, showing a 22.32% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $60.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.11% and +2.61%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% lower. Pfizer is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

