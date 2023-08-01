Pfizer (PFE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Pfizer (PFE) reported revenue of $12.73 billion, down 54.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +19.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pfizer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance; United States : $850 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $873.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $850 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $873.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International : $136 million compared to the $158.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.7% year over year.

: $136 million compared to the $158.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.7% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- United States : $15 million versus $73.57 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $15 million versus $73.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Total International : $59 million compared to the $57.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $59 million compared to the $57.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Oncology- Worldwide : $2.96 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.96 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Worldwide : $1.39 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenues- Primary Care- Premarin family- Worldwide : $95 million compared to the $104.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.

: $95 million compared to the $104.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year. Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide : $74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $130.60 million.

: $74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $130.60 million. Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide : $1.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $1.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenues- Primary Care- Eliquis alliance revenues and direct sales- Worldwide : $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

: $1.76 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Revenues- Pfizer CentreOne- Worldwide : $306 million compared to the $312.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $306 million compared to the $312.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Specialty Care- Vyndaqel family- Worldwide: $782 million versus $722.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.

Shares of Pfizer have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.