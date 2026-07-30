Pfizer (PFE) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer (PFE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $14.45 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pfizer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- Worldwide' stands at $446.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Primary Care- Comirnaty- Worldwide' at $278.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oncology- Lorbrena- Worldwide' will likely reach $316.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Paxlovid- Worldwide' will reach $118.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -72.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Primary Care- United States' reaching $3.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Primary Care- Nurtec ODT/Vydura- Total International' should come in at $38.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Comirnaty- United States' will reach $112.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Cibinqo- United States' will reach $30.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Cibinqo- Total International' to come in at $58.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Specialty Care- United States' to reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Total International' should arrive at $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Pharmaceutical- Oncology- Lorbrena- US' of $127.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.5% year over year.

Shares of Pfizer have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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