Pfizer (PFE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $25.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.48% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Pfizer in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 5.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.55 billion, indicating a 2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.06 per share and a revenue of $63.25 billion, signifying shifts of -1.61% and -0.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.05.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

