Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $27.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 10.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 4.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.79, marking a 25.47% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.18 billion, indicating a 2.95% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $63.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.96% and +0.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Pfizer is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.84.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

