Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $43.56, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.96% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.41 billion, up 84.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $81.25 billion, which would represent changes of +83.78% and +70.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.7, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

