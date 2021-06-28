Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $39.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.55 billion, up 48.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $74.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.12% and +57.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.