Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $39.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.85% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.99 billion, up 43.99% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $74.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.41% and +57.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.