Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $38.79, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion, up 49.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $74.27 billion, which would represent changes of +63.51% and +55.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.63% higher within the past month. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.