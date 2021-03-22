Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.81% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.42 billion, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $59.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.4% and +25.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.36.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.