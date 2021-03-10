Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $34.93, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.49% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.16% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.8% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.42 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $59.83 billion, which would represent changes of +48.2% and +25.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.8, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

