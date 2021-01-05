Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $37.19, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 10.76% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.88 billion, up 1.49% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.42% higher. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PFE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.94, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.