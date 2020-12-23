Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $37.44, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.38% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.88 billion, up 1.49% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $48.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.37% and -5.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% lower. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 3.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

