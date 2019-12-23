Pfizer (PFE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $39.32, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.70 billion, down 9.12% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $51.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.33% and -3.47%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.55, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 3.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

