Pfizer (PFE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.1% in Session

Pfizer Inc. PFE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 16.5% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

