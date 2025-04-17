Pfizer (PFE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $22.15, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

The drugmaker's stock has dropped by 15.91% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.67, showcasing a 18.29% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.88 billion, down 6.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $63.48 billion, demonstrating changes of -4.18% and -0.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.59% increase. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.24 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.