Pfizer (PFE) Gets Unfavorable Votes from FDA Panel for Tanezumab

Pfizer Inc. PFE along with partner Eli Lilly LLY announced that the FDA Joint Arthritis Advisory Committee and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee have voted against their investigational candidate, tanezumab, which was being developed for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain, for whom use of other analgesics is ineffective or not appropriate.

Per the press release, there was a single voting question focused on whether tanezumab’s benefits outweigh its risks. The FDA committee voted one in favor and 19 against tanezumab, as the candidate’s risk profile outweighs its benefits for addressing the given indication.

The committee’s discussions were based on the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for tanezumab, which is currently under review in the United States. The BLA included data from 20 clinical studies, including three late-stage studies, which evaluated tanezumab in patients with moderate-to-severe OA.

Per the company, despite the unfavorable outcome for tanezumab, it will continue to work with the FDA authorities as the regulatory body continue its review of the BLA.

Shares of Pfizer have declined 3.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 1.9%.



We note that Pfizer has a collaboration with Eli Lilly for the development and commercialization of tanezumab. The candidate is also being evaluated in phase III studies for treating cancer-associated pain.

If successfully developed and upon potential approval, the companies will equally share profits and certain expenses related to tanezumab in the United States.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pfizer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Zoetis Inc. ZTS, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Johnson & Johnson’s earnings estimates have been revised 6.6% upward for 2021 and 4.9% for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has inched up 2.9% year to date.

Zoetis’ earnings estimates have been revised 5.2% upward for 2021 and 4.2% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

