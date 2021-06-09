Pfizer (PFE) Gets FDA Nod for Pneumococcal Vaccine Prevnar 20

Pfizer PFE announced that the FDA has granted approval to its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults. The vaccine will be marketed by the brand name of Prevnar 20.

Prevnar 20 includes all the 13 serotypes contained in Pfizer’s popular 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Prevnar 13 along with seven additional serotypes, which account for 40% of pneumococcal disease cases and deaths in theUnited States. This way it covers more serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia than any other marketed vaccine or those in clinical development.

The biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for Prevnar 20 was based on data from three phase III studies, which involved 6,000 adult participants including older adults (65 years of age and older), vaccine-naïve adults, and adults with prior pneumococcal vaccination.

Pfizer’s stock has risen 5.6% this year so far compared with an increase of 6.1% for the industry.

Pfizer, last month, initiated a study to investigate co-administration of Prevnar 20, following a booster dose of it and partner BioNTech’s BNTX COVID-19 vaccine in adults 60 years and older.

Please note that Merck’s MRK 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, V114, is under review in United States and EU. The FDA’s decision is expected on Jul 18. Merck’s phase III clinical development program for V114 includes 16 late-stage studies that evaluated the vaccine candidate in a variety of populations who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease.

