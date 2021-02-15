Pfizer (PFE) Gets FDA Nod for New Indication of Immunoglobulin

Pfizer PFE announced that the FDA has granted approval to its intravenous immunoglobulin, Panzyga for a new indication. The approval is for treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare neurological disease of the peripheral nerves. With the approval, Panzyga becomes the first and only FDA-approved intravenous immunoglobulin that offers two maintenance dosing options for CIDP, thereby catering to different needs of this patient population.

Panzyga is presently indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) to raise platelet counts to control or prevent bleeding. It is also approved to treat primary immunodeficiency (PI) in patients two years of age.

In the past year, Pfizer’s stock has risen 4.5% compared with an increase of 9.5% for the industry.

The approval for the CDIP indication was based on data from a randomized, multi-center phase IIII study. The study met the primary endpoint as 80% of CIDP patients in the study achieved an INCAT (Inflammatory Neuropathy Cause and Treatment) response with the 1.0 g/kg dose. The INCAT disability score is a measure of activity limitation. The study’s primary endpoint was the proportion of responders, which means a patient with a decrease of at least one point in the adjusted 10-point INCAT disability score.

Pfizer markets Panzyga in partnership with private human protein manufacturer Octapharma per which Pfizer markets the medicine in the United States while Octapharma markets it in outside U.S. markets.

Some better-ranked drugmakers/biotech companies are J&J JNJ, Moderna MRNA and Acorda Therapeutics ACOR, all carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

J&J's stock is up 5.8% this year so far. Its earnings estimate for 2021 have risen 6.6% in the past 30 days.

Moderna's stock has risen 75.9% this year so far. Its earnings estimate for 2021 have risen 21.7% in the past 30 days.

Acorda's loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed from $8.32 per share to $7.33 per share over the past 30 days. Its shares have surged 81.9% this year so far.

