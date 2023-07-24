Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $37.51, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.35% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 70.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.89 billion, down 49.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $68.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -49.09% and -32.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pfizer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.42, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

