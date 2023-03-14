Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $39.90, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 9.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.68%.

Pfizer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.59 billion, down 31.45% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $68.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.5% and -31.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.86, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

