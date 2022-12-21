Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $51.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.13 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.46 per share and revenue of $100.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.15% and +22.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.93, so we one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

