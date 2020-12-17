Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $38.03, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 5.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.88 billion, up 1.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $48.83 billion, which would represent changes of -2.37% and -5.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% lower. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 3.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

