Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 3.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.27 billion, down 3.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $48.34 billion, which would represent changes of -3.39% and -6.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PFE has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.32, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

