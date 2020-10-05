Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $36.75, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.05% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.27 billion, down 3.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $49.19 billion, which would represent changes of -2.71% and -4.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower within the past month. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.3, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

