Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $44.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 30.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.46 billion, down 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.96% and +24.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Pfizer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.