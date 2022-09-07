Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $46.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.46 billion, down 6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $101.13 billion, which would represent changes of +47.74% and +24.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Pfizer currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.49, which means Pfizer is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.