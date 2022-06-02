Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $52.68, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.31 billion, up 54.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $106.14 billion, which would represent changes of +51.13% and +30.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.11% lower within the past month. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

