Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $52.92, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.46%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.2 billion, up 93.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.20 per share and revenue of $115.85 billion, which would represent changes of +62.9% and +42.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% higher within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.54.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

