Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Pfizer (PFE) ending at $27.43, denoting a +0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.44% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14 billion, down 23.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $59.86 billion, which would represent changes of +20.11% and +2.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.27% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pfizer presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.44 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

