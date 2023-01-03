Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $51.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 0.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.13 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.66% lower within the past month. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.99.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

