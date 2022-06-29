Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.94, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.49% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Pfizer will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 82.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.42 billion, up 60.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $105.73 billion, which would represent changes of +49.1% and +29.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Pfizer is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.17.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

