Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $39.95, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.49 billion, up 12.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $61.75 billion, which would represent changes of +48.65% and +29.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% higher. PFE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.65.

Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

