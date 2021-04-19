Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $38.93, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 7.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.49 billion, up 12.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $61.75 billion, which would represent changes of +48.65% and +29.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.92% higher. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PFE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.8.

We can also see that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

