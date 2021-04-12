Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $36.97, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.45% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PFE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.42 billion, up 11.54% from the year-ago period.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $59.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.4% and +25.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.63, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

