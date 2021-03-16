Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pfizer (PFE) closed at $35.83, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PFE is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.42 billion, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter.

PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $59.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.4% and +25.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher. PFE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PFE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.96, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

